Carnival Cruise Line joins other travel brands in easing COVID restrictions

Carnival Cruise Line has further eased its COVID-19 rules.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - More cruise lines are easing COVID-19 restrictions.

For Carnival Cruise Line voyages, travelers won’t need proof of vaccination or testing as long as their trip is 15 nights or less.

The move comes about a month after Carnival began relaxing COVID requirements.

However, the cruise line still encourages travelers to test for COVID three days before their trip.

Princess Cruises made a similar change last week, lifting its remaining vaccine and testing requirements for several voyages.

This month, Disney Cruise Line announced it would no longer require vaccinations on most cruises.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

