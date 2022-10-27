Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the high number of flu cases, Daleville City Schools will be remote on Friday, October 28.

Staff reported on Facebook that they have been monitoring the flue cases and that excessive numbers of students are out.

They are hopeful that the weekend will give both staff and students time to get well.

There will be assignments given out to students on Friday, so be on the look out for information from your children’s teachers.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.