Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases

Daleville City Schools
Daleville City Schools(Source: Daleville City Schools)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the high number of flu cases, Daleville City Schools will be remote on Friday, October 28.

Staff reported on Facebook that they have been monitoring the flue cases and that excessive numbers of students are out.

They are hopeful that the weekend will give both staff and students time to get well.

There will be assignments given out to students on Friday, so be on the look out for information from your children’s teachers.

