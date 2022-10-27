Advertise
Deer trapped in sewer rescued by Troy Fire Department

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue.

According to the fire department, the C-shift was called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer.

A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the tight spot before being rescued.

C Shift with a below grade rescue a few nights ago! This deer found himself in a tight place with no way out! You never know what the next call will bring. The guys are always happy to help! Best job ever!!

Posted by Troy Fire Department on Thursday, October 27, 2022

After being pulled out of the sewer and back onto solid ground, the deer is seen running off into the woods.

“You never know what the next call will bring,” the post added. “The guys are always happy to help!”

