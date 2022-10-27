Dry weather lasts through early Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Quiet weather will be with us through at least lunchtime Saturday. That’s when our next storm system will push in and change things up a bit.

Today will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s, tomorrow partly cloudy with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 70s. Tomorrow’s highs will depend on how much cloud cover you see. Even with the clouds around it will not be entirely gray. It will be a little breezy tomorrow with sustained wind speeds of 10-15 mph.

Rain is likely late Saturday afternoon through midday Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

The first half of Saturday should be dry for most under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain pushes in from the west and southwest later in the afternoon and increases in coverage for the evening, overnight and Sunday morning period. It is possible that those in western Alabama see rain as early as lunchtime Saturday.

The steadiest, heaviest and most widespread rain will fall between 8 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. Sunday as it looks now. Some storms are possible, but severe weather is not currently expected. Rainfall totals will range from about a half-inch to as much as over an inch. It will continue to be breezy this weekend with wind speeds of 10-15 mph and gusts higher than that at times.

Temperatures will top out in the lower to maybe middle 70s depending on rain and cloud behavior Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Halloween will be dry as the system departs to our east. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s. More sun is in the forecast for Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Models then diverge on what happens during the middle of next week...

Some introduce a shower chance Tuesday night through Wednesday night, others show nothing but sunshine. So we will put a low-end 20% chance of rain in there for Tuesday night and Wednesday for now, but that is very much a fluid forecast. If it doesn’t rain it will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s.

A warming trend looks to follow to end next week and carry us into the first weekend of November. Temperatures well into the 70s and perhaps lower 80s are possible.

