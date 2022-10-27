Advertise
Hyundai Mobis plans EV battery module plant in Montgomery, creating 400 jobs

EV range anxiety
Electric car battery charging at charge station in the nature(Shutterstock)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Mobis in Montgomery is planning to build an EV Battery Module plant, creating 400 jobs.

According to Hyundai Mobis, the company plans to invest $205 million in a full-production, 450,000-square-foot facility. The facility will be able to supply over 200,000 EV batteries annually to the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama factories in Montgomery and the Kia Georgia Plant.

The EV battery module plant will expand Hyundai Mobis’ already large presence in Montgomery.

Gov. Kay Ivey, Hyundai Mobis leaders and the city of Montgomery announced the plant Thursday.
((Source: WSFA 12 News))

“Alabama’s auto manufacturing sector is evolving rapidly to capitalize on the EV revolution that is sweeping the industry, and this new Hyundai Mobis battery plant represents another milestone in that transition,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “We’re excited about the company’s new investment and what it represents for the next chapter of automaking in Alabama.”

Hyundai Mobis has operated a manufacturing facility on 83 acres in Montgomery since 2002 as the largest Tier 1 supplier to HMAA and Kia Georgia. The plant supplies the auto plants with complete cockpit modules, front and rear chassis modules, bumper assemblies, and instrument panels.

“Montgomery and Hyundai Mobis have a powerful partnership,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. “We look forward to continuing to strengthen this relationship in the coming years and working to support this tremendous investment. This is a continuation of the biggest year for economic development in the history of our city.”

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin as early as December. Production of EV battery assemblies is projected to begin in 2024.

