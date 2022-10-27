Advertise
Meet the candidates running for Alabama House District 74

By Jasmine Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The countdown is on to Election Day, and the two candidates in Alabama’s House District 74 race have been busy going door to door in neighborhoods in Montgomery rallying voters.

“Letting them know about the election on November 8th, asking them for their vote and support,” said Phillip Ensler.

“I’ve served for three years and I’m running for re-election now,” Charlotte Meadows said, “We’re out meeting people face to face in District 74.″

Current Alabama House District 74 representative, and Republican, Meadows has been in office since 2019. A Montgomery native, she served on the Montgomery County Board of Education for years. She said she is focused on education and changing policy to help people.

“I sincerely care about people. I’ll do whatever I can to help, whether they’re Republican or Democrat, whether they live in District 74 or not,” Meadows said. “I ran for office because I know that policies matter, and the place where policies are set in the Legislature.”

Civil Rights attorney and Democrat Ensler is running against Meadows. Ensler was a policy advisor for Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and is a former educator. He said he is focused on advocacy, accountability and education.

“I taught at Lee High School, absolutely love being in the classroom. I’m a civil rights lawyer now, so I know what our schools are going through, I know what our kids need,” he said. “My goal is to make sure that Montgomery is a good place for everyone to live and work.”

Both Meadows and Ensler will be out and about in Montgomery for the next two weeks urging people to vote this Election Day.

“It’s about coming together for common issues and common causes,” Ensler said, “All of the divisiveness, I know a lot of people are tired of that.”

“I want voters to know that I am running to fix education in the state of Alabama,” Meadows said.

