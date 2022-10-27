Advertise
Meet the candidates running for Alabama Senate District 25

From the left, Will Barfoot and Louie Woolbright are running for the Alabama Senate District 25...
From the left, Will Barfoot and Louie Woolbright are running for the Alabama Senate District 25 seat.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters in Crenshaw and parts of Montgomery and Elmore counties will choose their next senator for the Alabama Senate District 25.

Incumbent Will Barfoot, a Republican, is looking to take another four years in the seat, saying he wants to protect constituents’ pockets and rights.

“We’ve had bills that reduced taxes,” Barfoot said, “We’ve given some taxes back to the taxpayers of the state of Alabama, and we need to do more of that.”

Barfoot wants to be tougher on crime if he is elected for another term by trying to “modify sentencing on violent criminals” who commit crimes with firearms.

Barfoot’s opponent, Louie Woolbright, said as a Libertarian he wants to represent both Democrats and Republicans by meeting them in the middle.

“You got one on the left, one on the right, nothing in the center, and I think the Libertarians would be more of a centrist party,” said Woolbright.

Woolbright mentioned he wanted to propose laws that would improve the reputation of the state, saying Alabama has the “worst infant mortality rates” and “lowest life expectancies in the country.”

Both candidates say they want to limit government power.

