Spook-tacular events happening this Halloween weekend

The Rundown: Halloween Weekend Events
By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you looking for some fun and spooky events this Halloween weekend? The Rundown has you covered!

Let’s start with Lee County, Fall Festival on the Square is in downtown Opelika beginning at 4:30 p.m. You can also enjoy The Farm at Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch.

In Autauga County, the Parade of Pumpkins is going on. Carved and decorated pumpkins are in the downtown Prattville area. They also have a glow trail that will light up the night.

If you are in Elmore County, the Wetumpka Fall Market starts Saturday at 8 a.m.

Down in Pike County, the 2022 Peanut Butter Festival and the Peanut Butter Festival 5K Walk/Run are happening this weekend in Brundidge. You don’t want to miss it.

Montgomery County, we have not forgotten about you. A new, family friendly Halloween event featuring a museum scavenger hunt, spooky crafts and more is happening Friday. You can enjoy Halloween at the Archives: A Spooktacular Family Event starting at 5 p.m.

Montgomery Lions Club Chili Cook-off is happening Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. You get to taste some of the best chili around Central Alabama.

Also on Saturday in Montgomery, Harvest Jam will be at the Shoppes at Eastchase. There will be vendors, live performances and more. Harvest Jam starts at 11 a.m.

You can enjoy a Halloween costume party cruise as the Haunting on the Harriott II makes its way along the Alabama River.

There will also be several chances this weekend to catch The Alabama Dance Theatre as they present Dracula: A Ballet to Die For.

Have fun and be safe this Halloween!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this Halloween weekend:

Friday, Oct 28th:

Saturday, Oct. 29th:

Sunday, Oct. 30th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events. Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

