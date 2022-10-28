Cancer can’t stop Tuskegee woman’s Halloween decorations

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Gwen Drisker loves Halloween. Just ask her best friend.

“Twelve years she’s been doing this,” said Gwen’s friend Regina Kennedy. “It’s getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”

With some YouTube research and some creativity of her own, she fills up her two acres of land in Tuskegee.

“It’s totally awesome,” said Regina.

“I make my own things, and if it breaks, I just redo it,” said Gwen Drisker.

A few years ago, this explosion of Halloween decorations could have come to an end. Gwen got very sick.

“This young lady here is a true cancer survivor. She never once complained. She kept it going. She’s my hero,” Kennedy said.

Instead of letting cancer slow her down, Drisker stepped things up even more.

“She’s got that can do,” said Kennedy. “I’m gonna just do until I can’t do. She’s that kind of person. If you look at the intricacies of some of these displays, that’s my girl. She got that done.”

Her positive spirit seems to be contagious. Even though she’s the one battling, she’s inspiring others every day.

“She loves it, absolutely loves it, and you can tell,” Kennedy.

If you want to check it out, her home is off Pleasant Springs Drive in Tuskegee.

