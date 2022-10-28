Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Deaf 5-year-old has amazing reaction to seeing deaf character on kids’ TV show

A video shows 5-year-old Silas react to a deaf character on “Dino Dana." (Source: @feliciaaquilo / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A deaf 5-year-old’s shocked reaction to seeing a deaf character on a children’s TV series is why his mom says representation matters.

A video shared by Instagram user @feliciaaquilo shows her deaf son, Silas, reacting to the appearance of a character on “Dino Dana,” a Canadian television series for kids on Amazon Prime Video.

The character appears to be wearing a hearing aid.

“Wow, he’s deaf,” Silas says while signing “deaf.”

“Just like who?” his mom says.

“Like me!” Silas says.

Silas has cochlear implants, electronic devices with an external portion, and a surgically implanted portion that allows him to perceive sound.

His mom said Silas’ development of spoken language since receiving the device has been “a beautiful, unexpected and ongoing journey. His progress is unbelievable.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Firearm discharged by students at McDonnell Elementary School, no injuries reported
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
There is not currently a vaccine for RSV, but there are vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu....
Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns
The principal at Holtville Middle school is behind bars just days after he was placed on leave.
Holtville Middle School principal placed on leave, later arrested

Latest News

FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
The Covington County Sheriff's Office is searching for 42-year-old James Richard Hatcher.
Opp man wanted on child porn charges caught in Geneva
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87
Shania Twain performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft...
Shania Twain announces new album, massive global tour
The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.
First coins minted with face of King Charles III