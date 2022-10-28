Delays, I-85 SB to I-65 SB interchange after overturned vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling near the interchange from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65 southbound may be delayed.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 2 a.m. The crash is blocking the right shoulder and right lane.

Cameras provided by ALDOT show crews cleaning up what appears to be the cargo of an overturned tractor-trailer.

Additional details about the crash have not been released.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and expect delays.

