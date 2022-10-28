Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Delays, I-85 SB to I-65 SB interchange after overturned vehicle

Motorists traveling near the interchange from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65...
Motorists traveling near the interchange from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65 southbound may be delayed.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling near the interchange from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65 southbound may be delayed.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 2 a.m. The crash is blocking the right shoulder and right lane.

Cameras provided by ALDOT show crews cleaning up what appears to be the cargo of an overturned tractor-trailer.

Additional details about the crash have not been released.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and expect delays.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
There is not currently a vaccine for RSV, but there are vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu....
Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns
Firearm discharged by students at McDonnell Elementary School, no injuries reported
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report.
I-65SB in Butler County reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Forest Avenue will be delayed after a crash.
Lanes of I-85 NB near Forest Avenue reopen after crash
ALDOT to begin 2-year project on Hwy. 167 in Enterprise
ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery.
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery