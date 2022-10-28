Demopolis anticipates more tourism with new boat landing

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Demopolis now has a new landing for fishing and boating lovers.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey said the project was a collaborative effort from several agencies in the federal, state and local governments.

“This first-class project demonstrates the efficiency of Alabama cooperation,” said Governor Ivey.

Marengo County District 2 Commissioner Jason Windham said the project took two years to complete, adding there were bumps in the road at the beginning stages.

“We came in at $3 million, we were planning on about a million and a half,” Windham said.

Demopolis Mayor Woody Collins mentioned the city will host larger regional and national bass fishing tournaments on the river, allowing up to 250 boats to compete, which will generate more revenue.

“If you affect one segment of your community, we all know that money turns over four or five times in a community,” said Mayor Collins.

The city recently approved for a Dollar General to come to the same side of town where the landing is located.

The mayor said that marks the boom of new businesses coming into town.

