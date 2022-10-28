Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Demopolis anticipates more tourism with new boat landing

The $3 million project took two years to complete.
The $3 million project took two years to complete.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Demopolis now has a new landing for fishing and boating lovers.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey said the project was a collaborative effort from several agencies in the federal, state and local governments.

“This first-class project demonstrates the efficiency of Alabama cooperation,” said Governor Ivey.

Marengo County District 2 Commissioner Jason Windham said the project took two years to complete, adding there were bumps in the road at the beginning stages.

“We came in at $3 million, we were planning on about a million and a half,” Windham said.

Demopolis Mayor Woody Collins mentioned the city will host larger regional and national bass fishing tournaments on the river, allowing up to 250 boats to compete, which will generate more revenue.

“If you affect one segment of your community, we all know that money turns over four or five times in a community,” said Mayor Collins.

The city recently approved for a Dollar General to come to the same side of town where the landing is located.

The mayor said that marks the boom of new businesses coming into town.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was found fatally shot in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street on...
Police identify woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground

Latest News

VOCAL celebrates 40 years
Victims of Crime and Leniency celebrates 40th anniversary
Thomas James Robinson is being charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his...
Chilton Co. man facing manslaughter charge in shooting death of his brother
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
Next Thursday, WSFA 12 News will hold the second Day of Dreams telethon event benefiting the...
More than $200,000 donated during Day of Dreams telethon