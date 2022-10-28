First Alert: Rain chances are on the rise this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds have been on the increase across Central and South Alabama Friday, all ahead of our next storm system that will roll into the area this weekend bringing increased rain chances.

Clouds will remain in place overnight Friday into Saturday morning and lows will hover in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with east winds around 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph at times.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Saturday will feature plenty of clouds with some peeks of sunshine. Highs will top out in the 70s for most locations. Winds will be out of the east around 10 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Lows will hover in the 50s and 60s under cloudy skies with east winds remaining breezy.

The storm system that brings our weekend rain, will push into Alabama from the west. That means rain chances start to increase in West Alabama first during the afternoon hours Saturday. With rain and storm chances increase across the region during the evening and through Saturday night.

Forecast models are pointing at the steadiest and heaviest rain pockets will fall after sunset on Saturday and into the morning hours on Sunday. There will be breaks in the shower activity overnight, and especially during the morning hours on Sunday.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to around an inch in heavier downpours. This is beneficial rain, as we have had a rather dry October across Alabama and many locations are dealing with abnormally dry to drought conditions in the State.

Sunday will feature mainly cloudy skies with pockets of rain and a few storms. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s with breezy southeast winds. Rain will start to taper off during the second half of the day on Sunday with clouds sticking around and lows Sunday night in the 50s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The rain system is forecasted to push out of the region by Monday. Meaning Halloween will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will climb into the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Tuesday is also looking dry with afternoon highs in the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.

Forecast models are hinting at a weak disturbance moving in Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. The aforementioned disturbance will bring the chance for a few showers, but most, as of this writing, will remain dry.

Wednesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

We look to remain dry both Thursday and Friday of next week. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with mostly to partly sunny skies. Overnight lows through the end of the week will hover in the 50s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.