Friday Night Football Fever: Week 11
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Thursday night games:
- Central Coosa vs. Autaugaville [Watch highlights]
- Opp vs. Ashford [Watch highlights]
- Dothan vs. Jeff Davis [Watch highlights]
Friday night games:
- Wicksburg vs. Dadeville
- BTW Tuskegee vs. Pike Road
- Monroe County vs. PCA
- Tallassee Tigers vs. Holtville
- Enterprise vs. Lee
- Lowndes Academy vs. Hooper
- Reeltown vs. Zion Chapel
- Houston County vs. Pike County
- Smiths Station vs. Auburn
- Prattville vs. Central Phenix City
- St. James vs. Carroll
- New Brockton vs. NMA
- Red Level vs. Samson
- Rehobeth vs. GW Long
- Kinston vs. Houston County
