Friday Night Football Fever: Week 11

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

Wicksburg vs. Dadeville

BTW Tuskegee vs. Pike Road

Monroe County vs. PCA

Tallassee Tigers vs. Holtville

Enterprise vs. Lee

Lowndes Academy vs. Hooper

Reeltown vs. Zion Chapel

Houston County vs. Pike County

Smiths Station vs. Auburn

Prattville vs. Central Phenix City

St. James vs. Carroll

New Brockton vs. NMA

Red Level vs. Samson

Rehobeth vs. GW Long

Kinston vs. Houston County

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.