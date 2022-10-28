Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 11

Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

  • Wicksburg vs. Dadeville
  • BTW Tuskegee vs. Pike Road
  • Monroe County vs. PCA
  • Tallassee Tigers vs. Holtville
  • Enterprise vs. Lee
  • Lowndes Academy vs. Hooper
  • Reeltown vs. Zion Chapel
  • Houston County vs. Pike County
  • Smiths Station vs. Auburn
  • Prattville vs. Central Phenix City
  • St. James vs. Carroll
  • New Brockton vs. NMA
  • Red Level vs. Samson
  • Rehobeth vs. GW Long
  • Kinston vs. Houston County

