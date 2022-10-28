Holtville Middle School principal placed on leave, later arrested

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The principal at Holtville Middle school is behind bars just days after he was placed on leave.

Lee Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Elmore County Schools say Jackson’s arrest Thursday is unrelated to the school or the school system. School officials added that Jackson was placed on administrative leave Tuesday, prior to his arrest, for non-disciplinary reasons.

Details about Jackson’s arrest were not publicly released.

Interim leadership has been put in place at Holtville Middle School.

