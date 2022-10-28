Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest no-kill dog rescue in the U.S. will officially open its new regional facility in Shorter, Alabama, on Saturday. Not only will the new facility eventually save 5,000 dogs a year, but it will also employ a full staff and have a major economic impact on the area.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue transformed the massive 100-acre site, which formerly housed greyhounds used for racing at the nearby Victoryland dog track, into a regional rescue center. It will now serve Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas as a rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs.

“So much sadness here where these greyhounds lived in very small cages and lived a horrible life, and now it’s a rescue to bring dogs in, medically heal them, emotionally heal them, and get them ready for loving families,” said Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and CEO Lauree Simmons.

Only four of the facility’s 16 buildings are open, housing about 100 dogs. A temporary veterinary healing center is also in operation and staffed by a medical team. The remaining 12 kennels along with other critical structures will be renovated as support and funding allow.

“Big Dog Ranch Rescue Alabama” has a sister facility in Palm Beach County, Florida. This new location will serve as a regional center to rescue and medically treat dogs from Southern states that are experiencing a massive overpopulation problem. Simmons said a majority of adoptable dogs will be transported to northeastern shelters and rescue partners who are not overcrowded.

Many of the dogs the ranch takes in are facing euthanasia. Some of them were found dumped on the side of the road, and others are saved from hurricanes, house fires, and other natural disasters.

The facility heals the dogs, houses them and helps get them adopted, both locally and nationally.

Simmons said the opening of the new rescue comes at a time when the soaring cost of living is prompting a record increase in owner surrenders. Many shelters are severely overcrowded resulting in a record euthanasia rate for these former family pets. This new campus will allow Big Dog Ranch Rescue to double its impact by eventually saving 10,000 dogs each year.

Since its inception in 2008, the ranch has saved more than 53,000 dogs across the world. The nonprofit makes most of its money from donations.

To donate, volunteer, sponsor, foster or adopt visit their website -- BDRR.ORG

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firearm discharged by students at McDonnell Elementary School, no injuries reported
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student
The principal at Holtville Middle school is behind bars just days after he was placed on leave.
Holtville Middle School principal placed on leave, later arrested
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
There is not currently a vaccine for RSV, but there are vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu....
Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns

Latest News

The One Place Family Justice Center connects victims and their families with resources and...
One Place Family Justice Center holds annual meeting
8-year-old basketball sensation helps brother through unexpected challenge
8-year-old basketball sensation helps brother through unexpected challenge
3 vie for Alabama secretary of state seat
3 vie for Alabama secretary of state seat
Cancer can’t stop Tuskegee woman’s Halloween decorations
Cancer can’t stop Tuskegee woman’s Halloween decorations