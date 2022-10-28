Nice Friday, rain this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Quiet weather will be with us through at least the late afternoon hours tomorrow. That’s when our next storm system will push in and change things up a bit. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Exact highs will depend on how much cloud cover you see.

The weekend will feature rain, mainly between Saturday evening and Sunday evening. (WSFA 12 News)

Even with the clouds around it will not be entirely gray all day long in any one location. It will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds of 10-15 mph. The first half of tomorrow, if not more, will be dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain pushes in from the west and southwest in the late afternoon and evening, but coverage won’t really ramp up for the region until tomorrow night.

The steadiest, heaviest and most widespread rain will fall between 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. There will be breaks and not everyone will see the raindrops all at once. Storms are possible with this system, but severe weather will not occur. Rainfall totals will range from about a half-inch to as much as just over an inch. It will continue to be breezy this weekend with wind speeds of 10-20 mph and gusts higher than that at times.

Rain totals this weekend will be in the 0.25" to 0.75" range for most. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 70s tomorrow and the lower 70s Sunday. Halloween will be dry as the system departs to our east. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds pushing highs into the middle 70s. Things aren’t so clear cut after that with our long-range models disagreeing on what happens...

Rain is likely Saturday evening, Saturday night and Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

With the disagreement still present we’re keeping the chance of rain at 20% for next Tuesday night and Wednesday. This is when some models suggest another quick-moving system will skirt on through Alabama. However, more than half of our long-range models keep things dry and quiet. Until we get a clearer idea of how this will play out, rain chances are nothing to worry about for next Wednesday.

Yet another system and an associated chance of rain and thunderstorms may move in heading into the first weekend of November. It’s too early to talk specifics, but the chance is there as it looks right now.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.