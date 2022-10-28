Advertise
One Place Family Justice Center holds annual meeting

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a place of safety for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child and elder abuse.

The One Place Family Justice Center connects victims and their families with resources and support. It has been a busy year for the organization.

On Friday, it gave community stakeholders an update during its annual meeting.

“We have seen, in person, over 900 victims in our community,” said Executive Director Katie Beth McCarthy. “We’ve been able to refer out 770 victims for services, either from our onsite partners or local partner agencies.”

McCarthy says as a crisis response agency that serves that many people, partnerships are crucial.

“These are problems that are not going to be solved by just a few people. It is going to be solved when everyone in the community steps up and grabs hands and we just work together,” she explained.

McCarthy says they have been able to expand some programs. As a 24-hour rape crisis center, One Place has added a crisis counselor and a new community outreach coordinator specifically for Dallas, Perry and Wilcox counties.

“We have just been trying to really stabilize the programs that we have and continue to provide the great services that we’ve always provided,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy says it’s beneficial to have representatives with the Montgomery Police Department, Alabama legal services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office within their office. It keeps victims from having to go to multiple sites for help.

One Place is located at 530 S. Lawrence Street in Montgomery. To learn more about One Place click here.

