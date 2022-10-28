Advertise
Reward upped in Montgomery murder investigation

Felder was shot and killed on Sept. 9 in Montgomery.
Felder was shot and killed on Sept. 9 in Montgomery.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased its reward to $2,500 for information on the September murder of a Montgomery man.

Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot on Sept. 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call Montgomery police at 334-625-2532.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

