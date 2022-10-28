Reward upped in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased its reward to $2,500 for information on the September murder of a Montgomery man.

Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot on Sept. 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call Montgomery police at 334-625-2532.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.