Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Shipt facing lawsuit for allegedly denying shoppers full-time benefits

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was unveiled Thursday against Shipt for allegedly denying their workers full-time employee benefits.

The grocery delivery service is based in Birmingham and says their shoppers are independent contractors.

The District of Columbia’s Attorney General filed the lawsuit and the big question comes with the classification of these workers: are Shipt shoppers actual independent contractors or are they fulfilling full-time worker roles without the benefits?

“The difference between an independent contractor and a regular employee is pretty significant,” said Ken Riley, an attorney with Farris, Riley & Pitt.

He says independent contractors are just that: independent.

“They decide their own schedules,” said Riley. “They decide how they do their jobs. They decide when they do their jobs. They decide which equipment they use to do their jobs.”

He says they also don’t pay taxes the same way as a regular employee, nor do they get the same benefits, like paid time off or overtime.

“In this particular scenario, what the attorney is saying is, ‘OK, Shipt you’re exercising too much control over these independent contractors,” Riley explained. “You’re making them set aside a window that they’re supposed to be available just like a shift, but you’re not paying them for it. You’re not paying them to sit around and wait and you’re not going to pay them overtime if they work over.”

Riley says there could be Fair Labor Standards Act violations and wage violations.

WBRC FOX6 reached out to Shipt about the lawsuit and a spokesperson gave the following statement: “Shoppers with Shipt are independent contractors, and the flexibility that comes with being an independent contractor is the primary reason Shipt Shoppers choose to earn on our platform. We strongly disagree with the action taken by the Attorney General for the District, and we’ll continue advocating for Shoppers and the opportunity to earn flexible income across the D.C. area.”

“This could dramatically change not only the way that they do business, but whether or not they’re profitable and could sustain this business model over time,” said Riley.

He adds that Shipt could very well be in compliance with the law, we just don’t have all the facts at this point. Riley says lawsuits like this could take months or even years to develop.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
There is not currently a vaccine for RSV, but there are vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu....
Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns
Firearm discharged by students at McDonnell Elementary School, no injuries reported
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

The Rundown: Spook-tacular events happening this Halloween weekend
The Rundown: Spook-tacular events happening this Halloween weekend
New evidence in 40-year-old cold case
Vehicle of Alabama man missing since 1983 found in Coosa River
Motorists traveling near the interchange from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65...
Overturned vehicle causes early delays on I-85/I-65 interchange Friday
The $3 million project took two years to complete.
Demopolis anticipates more tourism with new boat landing