Vehicle of Alabama man missing since 1983 found in Coosa River

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold missing person case dating back to 1983 may have been solved recently when a 1980s Ford Bronco and human remains were located in the Coosa River in Gadsden.

The initial discovery was made in January of this year by Chris Overstreet, a scuba diver and EMT from Virginia who travels around looking into missing person’s cases,. While using sonar on the Coosa River, he discovered a vehicle under approximately 18 feet of water behind Summer Waters Apartments.

Due to the condition of the vehicle, which was heavily deteriorated and encased in mud and silt, the Gadsden Police Department requested the assistance of the FBI.

On October 25 and 26, the FBI dive team removed the silt and other objects from inside the vehicle. At the conclusion of the search, human skeletal remains were found as well as an identification belonging to Alan Livingston.

Livingston was reported missing by a co-worker in April of 1983 after last being seen at what is now known as Summer Waters Apartments. William Roth, Jr. was arrested in Arkansas for a murder in Texas approximately two months after Livingston’s disappearance.

Roth admitted to hitting Livingston in the head with a board after an argument. However, he gave inconsistent accounts of what he did with the body and Livingston’s Bronco. Authorities searched in different locations at the time, but they were unable to locate the body or the vehicle.

Roth is now serving a life sentence in Texas, and is currently in the care of a nursing facility due to his deteriorated health.

The skeletal remains have been sent to forensics for further analysis.

