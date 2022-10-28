WSFA 12 News to highlight Tuskegee University on Hometown Tour

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is headed to Tuskegee soon for our first Hometown Tour of the fall season.

Our crews will be highlighting some of the happenings on the campus of Tuskegee University, including the newly renovated Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium.

We’ll be live on location Wednesday during our 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.