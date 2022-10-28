Advertise
WSFA 12 News to highlight Tuskegee University on Hometown Tour

(Associated Press)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is headed to Tuskegee soon for our first Hometown Tour of the fall season.

Our crews will be highlighting some of the happenings on the campus of Tuskegee University, including the newly renovated Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium.

We’ll be live on location Wednesday during our 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.

