8-year-old basketball sensation encouraging brother through unexpected challenge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 8-year-old who made waves on the internet for his basketball handles and trick shot game is showing his heart is bigger than his skills on the court.

Mason Smith loves to play basketball. His trick shot videos have gained the attention of some big stars like Luke Bryan and Walker Hayes.

“He’s gotten some shares from Luke Bryan. He shared his videos and then Walker Hayes shares a lot of his videos as well,” said Mason’s mom, Ashely Smith.

You can spot Mason’s little brother, Cam, starring alongside him in many of those videos. Cam also has quite the skills.

But, Cam recently suffered a setback. He unexpectedly lost vision in his right eye.

Cam has to wear a patch for three hours a night, covering his good eye. That, basically, leaves him unable to see. To help keep up his spirits, big brother Mason came up with an idea.

“Let’s just play basketball, we can do behind the back shots we you don’t even have to see anyways. And his personality was like, you know, again, that sounds fun,” Ashley recalled.

Ashley says Cam is a fighter and she hopes her family can inspire others to see the good even in difficult times.

“It’s funny that I’m the mom. And they inspire me,” she said.

Ashley says they will find out more about Cam’s vision in two weeks.

You can follow the brothers on Instagram and TikTok.

