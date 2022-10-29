Advertise
ASU defeats Alabama A&M 24-17 in Magic City Classic

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets defeated the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the 81st annual Magic City Classic at Birmingham’s Legion Field Saturday evening.

With 47 seconds left in the first quarter, Alabama State was first on the scoreboard with a 49-yard field goal from kicker Jayden John after 8 plays and 34 yards.

Alabama A&M got into the scoring action second quarter. With 10:02 left before halftime, Bulldogs wide receiver Isiah Cox scored a two-yard TD. This was soon followed by another touchdown for Alabama A&M as they continued to lead ASU by halftime.

With 4:31 left in the third quarter, Alabama State‘s Kisean Johnson completed a 9-yard TD pass, as the Hornets continued to trail by four points.

After eight plays and 42 yards, the Hornets got ahead of the Bulldogs with a score of 17-14 - with 13:56 left in the game.

But Alabama A&M answered back with a 37-yard touchdown and tied the game after 15 plays and 56 yards - with 6:06 left in the game.

The Hornets reclaimed the lead with two minutes left in the game as receiver Jeremiah Hixon completed a 23-yard TD pass.

Alabama State went on to beat Alabama A&M 24-17. The victory marked ASU’s first Magic City Classic win since 2017.

The Hornets improved to 5-3 for the season. They will face Bethune-Cookman next Saturday in Daytona Beach, FL at 4 p.m. CT.

