Auburn falls at home to Arkansas 41-27

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers suffered their fourth consecutive loss Saturday in a matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

After seven plays and 18 yards, Auburn was first to add points in the game. Kicker Anders Carson scored a 46-yard field goal with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter.

The Razorbacks answered that score as quarterback KJ Jefferson rushed up the middle for a one-yard TD, after eight plays and 75 yards.

With 10:27 left in the second quarter, Jefferson scored another touchdown for Arkansas and extended their lead over Auburn.

But the Tigers responded with 41-yard TD from running back Tank Bigsby, with 3:43 left in the first quarter.

Both teams went on to score field goals before the end of the first half, with Arkansas leading 17-13.

Arkansas added the only points of the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns. The Razorbacks led the Tigers 31-13 by the end of the quarter.

The Razorbacks scored their third straight touchdown with 7:35 left in the game.

Auburn scored its second touchdown of the game with 5:28 remaining to play, as they continued to trail Arkansas.

With under two minutes in the game, the Razorbacks scored a 37-yard field goal.

Auburn squeezed in another TD with only four seconds in the game.

The Razorbacks went on to defeat the Tigers 41-27.

Auburn has now dropped to 3-5 for the season. They will play Mississippi State in Starkville next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.