First Alert: Rain and thunderstorm chances are on the rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a mainly cloudy Saturday across Central and South Alabama. Temperatures warmed into the 70s along with breezy winds. A few showers have passed across parts of West Alabama today, but rain and storm coverage will rise through tonight and during the day Sunday.

The storm system, that will increase rain chances overnight, will push into the state from the west. This means locations in West Alabama will have rain chances starting through the evening, with increasing coverage across Central and South Alabama into the morning hours on Sunday.

As the storm system slides into Alabama, we will see areas of heavy rain at times, we will also have the potential to hear a few rumbles of thunder and see some flashes of lightning. Clouds will remain in place tonight with lows hovering in the 50s and 60s. Winds will also remain breezy during the overnight.

Sunday will feature plenty of clouds. Rain coverage will be highest in the morning, becoming more isolated in nature through the afternoon. Just like Saturday night, we will see pockets of heavy downpours along with a few thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s with breezy southeast winds.

Rain will start to taper off during the second half of the day on Sunday into the early morning hours on Monday, as our storm system pushes away from the area. Clouds will stick around during the overnight and lows Sunday night will hover in the 50s.

The storm system is forecasted to entirely push out of the region by the daytime hours on Monday. Meaning Halloween will be dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will climb into the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Tuesday is also looking dry with afternoon highs in the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.

Forecast models are hinting at a weak disturbance moving in Tuesday night into the morning hours on Wednesday. The aforementioned disturbance will bring the chance for a few showers, but most, as of this writing, will remain dry.

Wednesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

We look to remain dry both Thursday and Friday of next week. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with mostly to partly sunny skies. Overnight lows through the end of the week will hover in the 50s.

The start of next weekend is also looking dry, as of this typing. Highs will hover near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

