Huntingdon shuts out Greensboro 42-0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks shut out the Greensboro College Pride Saturday afternoon.

With 11:20 to go in the first quarter, Hawks running back Kahari McReynolds completed an 11-yard pass for the first points of the game.

Huntingdon went on to score two additional touchdowns in the quarter as Greensboro remained scoreless.

The Hawks continued to dominate the game in the second quarter as they scored two more TDs. They closed out the first half 35-0 over the Pride.

Things slowed down in the second half of the game, as neither team scored in the third quarter.

With just a minute left in the game, Huntingdon added yet another TD score as they went on to defeat Greensboro 42-0.

Huntingdon improved to 7-1 for the season. They will travel to face North Carolina Wesleyan University next Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

