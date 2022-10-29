Advertise
Montgomery pharmacies participate in Drug Take Back Day

People dropped off unused and expired medication to pharmacies to keep from getting in the...
People dropped off unused and expired medication to pharmacies to keep from getting in the wrong hands.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Drug Enforcement Administration partnered with pharmacies in Montgomery for National Drug Take Back Day.

People dropped off expired or unused medications at sites outside of pharmacies, which the DEA collects to dispose of them.

“The DEA will come through and take those medications and take them to an appropriate facility where they will dispose of them through incineration,” said Pharmacist Adam Harnden.

Harnden emphasized it’s important that people go through their medicine cabinets twice a year to get rid of prescriptions, saying that the United States is “the largest contributor of a waste of medications.”

Pharmacy technician Roshundra Rouse said keeping unused medication leads to older people accidentally mixing up medications.

“A lot of times doctors stop them on old medications, and they get confused,” Rouse said.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 107,622 overdose deaths in the United States in 2021.

Pharmacies are still collecting unused or expired medication after Drug Take Back Day.

To find the nearest collection site, click here.

