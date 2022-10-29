Advertise
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

According to police, authorities responded to the incident around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of Taylor Road near New Harvest Drive. That’s near the intersection of Troy Highway.

Police said the adult male victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

No further details, including the victim’s identity, have been publicly released.

