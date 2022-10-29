Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

According to police, authorities responded to the incident around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of Taylor Road near New Harvest Drive. That’s near the intersection of Troy Highway.

Police said the adult male victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

No further details, including the victim’s identity, have been publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.