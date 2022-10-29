Pedestrian killed in Montgomery identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the pedestrian killed Friday evening.

Police responded to the incident around 7 p.m. in the area of Taylor Road near New Harvest Drive. That’s near the intersection of Troy Highway.

Police say they located a 2015 Nissan Altima whose driver was not injured. The pedestrian, Sungsoo Park, 60, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details have been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.