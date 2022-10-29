Advertise
Pedestrian killed in Montgomery identified

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the pedestrian killed Friday evening.

Police responded to the incident around 7 p.m. in the area of Taylor Road near New Harvest Drive. That’s near the intersection of Troy Highway.

Police say they located a 2015 Nissan Altima whose driver was not injured. The pedestrian, Sungsoo Park, 60, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details have been released.

