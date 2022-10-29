Tuskegee defeats Kentucky State 28-7

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers defeated the Kentucky State University Thorobreds on the road Saturday afternoon.

The scoring action got off to a slow start as the first points were added in the second quarter.

With 7:17 left in the first half, Tuskegee running back Donte Edwards scored a 12-yard TD after 17 plays and 93 yards.

The Golden Tigers went on to lead the Thorobreds 7-0 by halftime.

Tuskegee returned to second half with another TD, going on to double their lead over Kentucky State.

The Thorobreds were able to get on the scoreboard with 8:53 in the third quarter as Shaquan Oliver ran for a 58-yard touchdown.

The rest of the game belonged to the Golden Tigers as they secured the game with two additional touchdowns.

Tuskegee went on to beat Kentucky State 28-7.

The Golden Tigers, 7-2, are now on a six-game winning streak. They will wrap up the season with homecoming against Miles next Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.