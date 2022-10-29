Advertise
Tuskegee defeats Kentucky State 28-7

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers defeated the Kentucky State University Thorobreds on the road Saturday afternoon.

The scoring action got off to a slow start as the first points were added in the second quarter.

With 7:17 left in the first half, Tuskegee running back Donte Edwards scored a 12-yard TD after 17 plays and 93 yards.

The Golden Tigers went on to lead the Thorobreds 7-0 by halftime.

Tuskegee returned to second half with another TD, going on to double their lead over Kentucky State.

The Thorobreds were able to get on the scoreboard with 8:53 in the third quarter as Shaquan Oliver ran for a 58-yard touchdown.

The rest of the game belonged to the Golden Tigers as they secured the game with two additional touchdowns.

Tuskegee went on to beat Kentucky State 28-7.

The Golden Tigers, 7-2, are now on a six-game winning streak. They will wrap up the season with homecoming against Miles next Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.

