USDA awards Lowndes County $25 million for broadband expansion

The community can see faster and more reliable internet service within the next 5 years.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Black Belt community will now see faster and more reliable internet service within the next five years.

The United States Department of Agriculture awarded Hayneville Telephone Company a $25 million grant under its ReConnect / Rural Development Broadband Program.

According to HTC president and COO Evelyn Causey, the company will construct approximately 279 miles of fiber cable across 216 square miles, increasing the speed to one gigabyte per second.

“This community is very deserving of internet service,” Causey said. “This service can bring a lot of economic development and allows working-from-home opportunities that citizens have not had before. But the educational opportunities are huge, especially since the pandemic everyone is needed, good internet service.”

Causey mentioned this would also help the county become more competitive and bring in more businesses and residents to the area, adding students will also be able to complete homework with ease.

“We’ve had students in our county who have had to drive to get someone’s Wi-Fi connection to be able to do their homework,” said Causey, “when you have a family that has four to five kids, that’s a lot of travel just to get their homework submitted.”

Broadband construction will begin in 2023 with the project expected to take up to five years to complete.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

