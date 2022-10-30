Advertise
18-year-old dies days after Prattville shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teen has died after being shot in Prattville, according to police.

Prattville authorities said the 18-year-old male victim died of his injuries Saturday, four days after the shooting. His identity has not been released.

Officers said they responded to the area of Tenth Street Tuesday in reference to a person shot and found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim at another location, which has not been disclosed.

The suspect reportedly left the scene before authorities arrived, but police say at least one person of interest has been developed amid the ongoing investigation.

