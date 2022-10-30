Advertise
AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD Cohen

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Mississippi State athletic John Cohen to the same position for the SEC West rival school.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday that the school and Cohen were close to an agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not yet done.

Cohen is in his seventh year as athletic direct at Mississippi State after a long career as a successful baseball coach.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

