Faulkner defeats Cumberland 44-30

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles won against the Cumberland Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Cumberland scored first in the ball game. After seven plays and 36 yards, JJ Johnson completed a one-yard touchdown run with 11:53 left in the first quarter. The team scored two additional points after a safety toward the end of the quarter.

Faulkner got on the scoreboard in the second quarter. With 7:16 left in the first half, Eagles wide receiver Jaiveyon Tucker completed a three-yard pass after 15 plays and 76 yards. A failed field goal put Faulkner three points behind Phoenix.

But the Eagles managed to tie the game 9-9 with just over a minute until halftime as they scored a 33-yard field goal after eight plays and 47 yards.

Faulkner returned in the second quarter with back-to-back touchdowns. They went on to get a 14-point lead over Cumberland.

The Phoenix closed the gap a bit when they also scored a TD later in the third quarter. But Faulkner again extended their lead as they scored a TD with under three minutes left in the quarter.

Both teams scored two touchdowns each in the fourth quarter of the game but Cumberland came up short.

Faulkner went on to win the game 44-30. The Eagles will travel to play Bethel University in McKenzie, TN next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT.

