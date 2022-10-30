First Alert: Sunday features rain, a few thunderstorms & plenty of clouds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Skies will remain overcast for most of our Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the 60s and 70s today with breezy southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Light rain will remain likely during the day, with a few heavy downpours and thunderstorms possible as we push into the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain will start to push into Georgia as we move into Sunday night and the early morning hours on Monday, as the storm system we have been tracking starts to push away from the area. Clouds will stick around during the overnight and lows Sunday night will hover in the 50s.

Halloween on Monday is looking spooktacular. Highs will warm into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be light to calm during the day and remain that way through the night. Lows will hover in the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies.

We welcome in November on Tuesday and it too is looking dry with afternoon highs in the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.

Forecast models are hinting at a weak disturbance moving in Tuesday night into the morning hours on Wednesday. The aforementioned disturbance will try to squeeze out a shower or two, but most, if not all, will remain dry.

Wednesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

We look to remain dry both Thursday and Friday of next week. Afternoon highs will warm a lot into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with mostly to partly sunny skies. Overnight lows through the end of the week will hover in the 50s.

The start of next weekend is also looking dry, as of this typing. Highs will again hover on either side of 80 degrees with partly to mostly sunny skies.

