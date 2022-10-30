Supply chain issues affecting Greenville High School stadium project

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The land has been surveyed and blueprints are at the ready, but supply chain issues have made it tricky to find the materials needed to construct Greenville High School’s new stadium.

“We’re already being told there’s hold up with metal,” said Butler County Schools Superintendent Joseph Eiland. “There’s a holdup with so many other products, and that’s just, you know, what every school system is facing.”

It is a whole new ballgame for the superintendent, who has never overseen a project like this.

While Eiland hopes the stadium will be done by Fall 2023, there is no set completion date – He said there can’t be.

“While it’s exciting, the most frustrating thing is the fact that you can’t predict when anything will be finished anymore,” Eiland said. “You just can’t predict it. Contractors across the state will tell you that, ‘Hey, he’s not lying.’”

Another hurdle has been Inflation. The superintendent shared that costs on projects like these have shot up. The new facility is set to cost roughly $5.5 million.

“If something was estimated at three and a half million dollars, you can count on two million more now,” he added.

The superintendent believes the new state-of-the-art stadium will make the community proud if they can secure funding for the multi-million-dollar project.

“That’s the dilemma that we’re in now is trying to bridge that gap, because we’ve got to figure out a way to pay for it,” Eiland said.

He is encouraging any alumni or foundations that want to help pay for the structure to step up.

The school system is also reaching out to some NFL organizations and players for financial assistance, Eiland said.

