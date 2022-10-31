Advertise
1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting.
Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting.

Police and fire medics responded to an area hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person having been shot. At the hospital, police found that 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries.

As the investigation progressed, detectives found that the incident happened in the area of Eastern Boulevard at Monticello Drive, but added the circumstances remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

