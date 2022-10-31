Advertise
ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

ALEA added that Tellis was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 1:24 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 118-mile marker, about 20 miles west of Prattville.

