Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Costume of the year’: Dad builds Zamboni wheelchair costume for son

A 5-year-old's wheelchair Halloween costume has been a big hit with hockey fans. (SOURCE: Steph Oetting)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Canadian dad built a costume for his wheelchair-bound 5-year-old son, and the getup is getting a lot of praise from hockey fans.

Easton Oetting was born with an extremely rare genetic condition, 8p23.1 Duplication Syndrome, which mainly affects his legs and speech delays. He also has a heart defect.

For this Halloween, Easton’s dad, DJ Oetting, built him an Edmondton Oilers-themed Zamboni costume that fits over his wheelchair.

The National Hockey League responded to the costume, calling it the “costume of the year.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery
File image
18-year-old dies days after Prattville shooting
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD Cohen
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery
Dunkin' will soon open at 2035 East Boulevard near Ashley HomeStore.
Dunkin’ to open 3 more locations in Montgomery

Latest News

This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv
President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers
This image provided by the FBI shows a poster seeking information for homicide victim Ruth...
‘Lady of the Dunes’ identified nearly 50 years after killing
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Trump asks justices to keep tax returns from House committee