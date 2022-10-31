Drying out today and staying dry all week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Halloween! Hard to believe today marks the end of October, but here we are. Fortunately the end of October has brought some beneficial rainfall to the area, but it’s out of here for your Halloween.

It will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s today. (WSFA 12 News)

Today will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the lower 70s. Those partly cloudy skies will be out once this morning’s dense fog clears. That should occur by 9 a.m. If you run into fog this morning -- which many will -- use those low beam headlights and be extra cautious. Fast forward to trick-or-treating this evening and it looks quiet with temperatures falling through the 60s. It will feel nice and everything should be dried out.

A mix of sun and clouds is again expected tomorrow with temperatures in the mid-70s. Then it’s full-on sunshine for the rest of workweek. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees starting Wednesday. Pair that with low humidity and light wind speeds and you’ve got an incredibly nice and warm start to November.

Dry weather is expected for at least the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds will increase a bit this weekend as a system attempts to approach from the west. All of the rain and thunderstorm activity associated with this system will fade before reaching Alabama. But there will be some moisture that makes it into the state, thus leading to a partly cloudy sky both Saturday and Sunday.

Even with the clouds increasing a bit it will still be warm with highs around or even just above 80 degrees. The moisture increase won’t really make it feel humid, so no worries there. Speaking of the weekend...

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night! We gain an hour of sleep, but the sun will be setting much earlier starting Sunday. Get ready for those before 5 p.m. sunsets!

Daylight saving time ends this weekend, so you'll need to set those clocks back 1 hour Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Looking beyond the weekend weather-wise there really aren’t any signs of rainfall. Dry and unseasonably warm weather should dictate even beyond the current 7-day forecast period.

