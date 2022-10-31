Dunkin’ to open 3 more locations in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin’ is accelerating its growth in the capital city with three additional locations.

The first of the three is located at 2035 East Boulevard near Ashley HomeStore. Restaurant officials said this restaurant will open in November; an exact date was not immediately available.

A Dunkin' location is under construction at 6300 Atlanta Hwy. in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A structure previously occupied by The Bed Room and Black Friday Deals, located at 6300 Atlanta Hwy., was recently demolished to make way for a new Dunkin’ restaurant, company officials confirmed.

A Dunkin' location is under construction at 2975 Woodley Rd. in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The company said Dunkin’ will also open a location at 2975 Woodley Road near the intersection of E. South Blvd. The building previously home to Great American Title Loans and AMSouth Bank was demolished for the new 1,800-square-foot coffee shop.

Opening timeframes for these locations have not been released.

Like the chain’s two existing restaurants on Vaughn Rd. and Ann St. in Montgomery, the new sites will feature drive-thru and dine-in services.

Dunkin’ also has nearby locations in Prattville and Wetumpka.

