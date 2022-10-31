Halloween events, trick-or-treat times happening around the area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for some fun and spooky events this Halloween or trick-or-treating times, The Rundown has you covered!
Those of you who want something a little bit scary. Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm in East Alabama offers you a family friendly environment that will leave you shaking in your boots featuring Psycho Path, clown cabin and more.
How about taking the kids to a drive through trick or treat at the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office Halloween Spooktacular from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Garrett Coliseum. Be sure to tag them in your photos by using the hashtag #MCSOHalloween
Prattville’s Parade of Pumpkins is another great option for some family friendly fun.
Also, Mall-O-Ween is happening at Eastdale Mall
Basketball fanatics, Haunted Hoops: Survival of the Swarm is happening at 7:00 p.m. at Alabama State University.
If you are planning to spend your evening trick or treating, down below is a list of locations and times.
Have fun and be safe this Halloween! We can’t wait to see you on the town!
Pumpkin Patches:
- Pumpkin Junction
- Bennett Farms Pumpkin Patch
- Cornfield County Farms
- Choctafaula Pumpkin Patch
- The Farm at Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch
- Penton Farms Pumpkin Patch
Haunted or Creepy Experiences:
Family Friendly Events:
- Montgomery Sheriff’s Office Halloween Spooktacular
- Mall-O-Ween - Eastdale Mall
- Prattville’s Parade of Pumpkins
- Millbrook Fall Festival
- Town of Eclectic Fall Festival
- Fall Festival- Christ Center Church
- Harvest Festival Trunk or Treat
Trick or Treating Times:
- Auburn- Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Opelika- Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Millbrook- Monday, Oct. 31. until 8 p.m.
- Montgomery- Monday, Oct. 31 until 9 p.m.
- Pike Road- Monday, Oct. 31. Times may vary by neighborhood
- Prattville- Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Troy- Monday, Oct. 31.
- Wetumpka- Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
