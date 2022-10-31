Advertise
Halloween events, trick-or-treat times happening around the area

The Rundown: Halloween Events
The Rundown: Halloween Events(WSFA)
By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for some fun and spooky events this Halloween or trick-or-treating times, The Rundown has you covered!

Those of you who want something a little bit scary. Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm in East Alabama offers you a family friendly environment that will leave you shaking in your boots featuring Psycho Path, clown cabin and more.

How about taking the kids to a drive through trick or treat at the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office Halloween Spooktacular from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Garrett Coliseum. Be sure to tag them in your photos by using the hashtag #MCSOHalloween

Prattville’s Parade of Pumpkins is another great option for some family friendly fun.

Also, Mall-O-Ween is happening at Eastdale Mall

Basketball fanatics, Haunted Hoops: Survival of the Swarm is happening at 7:00 p.m. at Alabama State University.

If you are planning to spend your evening trick or treating, down below is a list of locations and times.

Have fun and be safe this Halloween! We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Pumpkin Patches:

Haunted or Creepy Experiences:

Family Friendly Events:

Trick or Treating Times:

  • Auburn- Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Opelika- Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Millbrook- Monday, Oct. 31. until 8 p.m.
  • Montgomery- Monday, Oct. 31 until 9 p.m.
  • Pike Road- Monday, Oct. 31. Times may vary by neighborhood
  • Prattville- Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Troy- Monday, Oct. 31.
  • Wetumpka- Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

