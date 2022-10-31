Halloween spending back to pre-pandemic levels, reports say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s Halloween! The yards are decorated, the candy is bought, and the costumes are ready for a night of trick or treating.

Halloween and those who celebrate it are returning to their pre-pandemic ways. According to the National Retail Federation, 172 million Americans will spend a record $10.6 billion. That works out to about $100 per person on average for Halloween candy, décor, cards and costumes.

$1.2 billion of that is expected to be spent on children’s costumes. $1.7 billion on adult costumes and just under a billion dollars on pet costumes. The most popular this year are spiderman, a princess, and a witch.

The price of Halloween candy is also expected to be 14% higher compared to 2021, according to a report from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

