Highland Home School math teacher focuses on financial literacy

Jason Williams teaches math at Highland Home School.
Jason Williams teaches math at Highland Home School.
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HIGHLAND HOME, Ala. (WSFA) – Jason Williams’ math class at Highland Home School is basically adulting 101. He teaches his 11th grade and 12th grade students the math basics they need to know to thrive as an adult. In his class, they learn about all sorts of things, including how to balance a budget.

“To me, it’s one of my favorite classes because a lot of these kids, they just don’t have any experience in it, and I think this is great because I get to teach them about the real world, salary versus hourly and things of that nature, so it’s like a really in-depth class about the real world. It’s not necessarily just a math class of solving for a variable,” he said.

He’s been teaching math and science at Highland Home School for eight years now. For him, it’s about supporting the community and giving the kids the tools they need to succeed.

“I love the community. It’s a tightknit group. All the kids get along. There’s not really very many cliques and everyone knows everybody,” Williams said.

It’s a community he proudly calls home. Williams is invested in Highland Home and the school. He works there as a math teacher, baseball coach and football coach and said he was honored to be named a WSFA 12 News Class Act award winner.

“I coach and everything, but I want to be known as a great teacher,” he said. “So it’s great to be recognized for teaching.”

