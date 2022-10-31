Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Meet the candidates for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District

There are three candidates on the ballot in the race for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.
There are three candidates on the ballot in the race for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.(MGN)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -There are three candidates on the ballot in the race for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.

Rep. Barry Moore is running to keep his job in Washington. The Republican says since his time in the nation’s capital, the country has run off the rails. The small business owner and military veteran says he wants to get it back on track.

“We need to secure the US southern border, we need to make sure we stop the flow of fentanyl in our communities. We’ve got some issues with military recruitment efforts. We’ve got some issues obviously with just fairness and sports where men, males, biological males are competing against females,” says Moore.

Moore faces two opponents including Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall, also a small business owner.

This is Harvey-Hall’s second time running against Barry Moore. She ran back in 2020 and decided to run again after the Jan. 6 attacks.

Harvey-Hall says the second district needs someone who will represent all Alabamians.

“My priorities would be to make certain that Alabama has representation that will focus on truly developing our area, that means small businesses, that means even further investment in appropriations to education, and working with our state and representatives to make sure sure that we can find that common sense approach to governance where it’s going to work to expand rather than to exclude,” Harvey-Hall said.

The third candidate in the race is Libertarian Jonathan Realz. He has spent most of his time working in the entertainment industry as a comedian and actor. Realz says the reason he’s running is that he cares about people.

“It’s my opinion, though, that when you’re more concerned about bossing somebody around and telling them how they should live their lives, you can’t focus on the real issues. If you’re more concerned about your neighbor’s house, and what they’re doing inside there, you’re going to ignore the fact that your house is on fire. And that’s where we are right now,” says Realz.

You can read more about Moore, Harvey-Hall, and Realz on their websites.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
File image
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery
File image
18-year-old dies days after Prattville shooting
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD Cohen
Pedestrian killed in Montgomery identified

Latest News

Alabamians will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for the state’s next group of elected...
Meet the candidates running for Alabama lieutenant governor
Alabama will have a new secretary of state after this midterm election.
3 vie for Alabama secretary of state seat
A “yes” vote on Amendment 5 will remove the term “orphans’ business” from the Alabama...
Amendment will remove word ‘orphan’ from Alabama Constitution
The state's latest unemployment rate drop is an encouraging sign yet it contains a mismatch...
Alabama continues to expand job market