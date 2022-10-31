Yard man accused of killing 91-year-old Dothan woman faces trial this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call.

They found a sickening crime scene—the bludgeoned body of 91-year-old Mable Fowler.

Her caretaker had gone to check on Fowler, who neither had been married nor had children.

In the days following, police charged a homeless man who Fowler paid for odd jobs.

Police say robbery is the apparent motive.

Joe Nathan Duncan, who had done yard work for her, is implicated by surveillance video from a business directly across from her Hodgesville Road home.

That footage shows Fowler checking her mailbox, then Duncan, 63, going into her home.

But his trial that begins Monday is not open-and-shut, because the video does not capture the horror that occurred inside.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stanley must tie that video to other circumstantial evidence when Duncan’s trial begins on Monday.

Duncan has an experienced legal team headed by Arthur Medley, himself a former prosecutor.

He is aided by Jennifer Wilson, while Stanley is working in tandem with her boss: District Attorney Pat Jones.

The trial was delayed on September 12 because a key witness suffered an injury only hours before it would have begun.

