Alabama Retail Association predicts 5% spending growth this holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You can bet when the calendar flips over to November on Tuesday you’ll start seeing a lot more stores rolling out holiday decor and sales. The Alabama Retail Association says the outlook on local spending is looking bright just like those Christmas lights.

As the holiday season ramps up, so does business at Tucker Pecan.

“We’re getting everybody coming in, stocking up their freezers, with pecans and candies, buying gifts for families and friends,” said David Little, president of Tucker Pecan.

Little says they make the majority of their sales during Christmas.

“I would say during Christmas is probably 65% or 70% of what we sell during the year,” said Little.

This could be a big year for Tucker Pecan and other local businesses. The Alabama Retail Association predicts holiday spending in the state will near $18 billion. That is a 5% increase from last year’s record-shattering spending.

“So we’re still going to spend more than we spent last year but the growth rate will have slowed considerably and getting more back to what we would consider in the normal range for an average year,” said Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association.

Even with concerns about a possible recession and the cost of everything going up with inflation, Dennis says people are still spending money.

“In good times and bad, people do their holiday shopping. They started shopping earlier. They’ve spread their budget out over a greater period of time,” said Dennis.

She says it is a great time to shop with local retailers.

“You’re going to get a better quality of experience with a local retailer. If they don’t have what you need, nine times out of 10 they’ll do their best to try to get it for you,” said Dennis.

“We love when our local customers come in and shop with us,” said Little. “I’m very excited. I’m hoping that 2022′s Christmas is going to be the best yet.”

The Alabama Retail Association’s holiday growth prediction is for all taxed sales, including those from remote sellers.

