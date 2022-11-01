Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Doctor’s advice for treating the flu at home

Doctors say you may be able to recover from the flu at home
Doctors say you may be able to recover from the flu at home
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The flu season runs from October through May and by the end of October, the state was being slammed with cases.

A map from the CDC showed the flu was spreading at a high level in Alabama; the entire southeast region was either moderate or high for transmission.

“Right now, [flu transmission is] about 5%. Last year we were about 1.8% around this period of time,” Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health.

Dr. Willeford said the flu was likely more active in 2022 because the public was no longer wearing masks and social distancing due to COVID-19.

“A lot more people are going to get the flu,” Willeford said.

But Willeford said everyone would not need prescription medicines to recover.

Willeford said, “if you’re younger and have no medical issues you can probably ride it out at home and not have to be seen by a medical provider.”

“You’re going to need to stock up on meds and something to stay hydrated.”

“Someone over the age of 65 with chronic health conditions like heart disease, kidney disease, asthma or other lung conditions, weak immune system, you’re probably going to want to be seen by a provider sooner than later to get medication,” Willeford explained.

However, Dr. Willeford said no matter your age, or health, if you ever believe you have the flu and feel extremely unwell, go see a doctor.

For those who may need a prescription, like Tamiflu, you should be able to get what you need.

According to the CDC at the time this article was written, there were no major market shortages of antiviral drugs for the treatment of the flu.

Click here to find pharmacies with flu medications in stock.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting.
1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash

Latest News

Foley bicyclist struck by vehicle that left scene, police say
Alabama's Fall gift: Beautiful, colorful leaves
November’s weather outlook is here
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
Halloween Spooktacular
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hosts Halloween Spooktacular