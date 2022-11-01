Doctor’s advice for treating the flu at home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The flu season runs from October through May and by the end of October, the state was being slammed with cases.

A map from the CDC showed the flu was spreading at a high level in Alabama; the entire southeast region was either moderate or high for transmission.

“Right now, [flu transmission is] about 5%. Last year we were about 1.8% around this period of time,” Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health.

Dr. Willeford said the flu was likely more active in 2022 because the public was no longer wearing masks and social distancing due to COVID-19.

“A lot more people are going to get the flu,” Willeford said.

But Willeford said everyone would not need prescription medicines to recover.

Willeford said, “if you’re younger and have no medical issues you can probably ride it out at home and not have to be seen by a medical provider.”

“You’re going to need to stock up on meds and something to stay hydrated.”

“Someone over the age of 65 with chronic health conditions like heart disease, kidney disease, asthma or other lung conditions, weak immune system, you’re probably going to want to be seen by a provider sooner than later to get medication,” Willeford explained.

However, Dr. Willeford said no matter your age, or health, if you ever believe you have the flu and feel extremely unwell, go see a doctor.

For those who may need a prescription, like Tamiflu, you should be able to get what you need.

According to the CDC at the time this article was written, there were no major market shortages of antiviral drugs for the treatment of the flu.

Click here to find pharmacies with flu medications in stock.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.