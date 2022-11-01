Downtown Auburn parking kiosk installation begins Nov. 1

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Public Works is partnering with Engineering Services to install four new parking kiosks downtown over the next several weeks, starting November 1.

One kiosk will be installed on Tichenor Avenue, two will be installed on North College Street and one will be installed on East Magnolia Avenue.

Work will include minor sidewalk demolition to make new electrical connections and install the kiosks and signage. Adjacent parking spaces may close periodically during installation.

Sidewalk closures are not expected, but pedestrians should use caution when traveling in work areas.

Work is expected to finish by November 18.

