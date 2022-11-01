Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Downtown Auburn parking kiosk installation begins Nov. 1

Downtown parking kiosk installation begins Nov. 1
Downtown parking kiosk installation begins Nov. 1(Source: City of Auburn)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Public Works is partnering with Engineering Services to install four new parking kiosks downtown over the next several weeks, starting November 1.

One kiosk will be installed on Tichenor Avenue, two will be installed on North College Street and one will be installed on East Magnolia Avenue.

Work will include minor sidewalk demolition to make new electrical connections and install the kiosks and signage. Adjacent parking spaces may close periodically during installation.

Sidewalk closures are not expected, but pedestrians should use caution when traveling in work areas.

Work is expected to finish by November 18.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting.
1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; police say gunman shot himself
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Alabama DHR taking applications for new round of child care bonuses
Charges are pending against a suspect after someone was shot Monday afternoon, according to...
Police: 1 injured in Highway 231 shooting in Troy
Foley bicyclist struck by vehicle that left scene, police say
Alabama's Fall gift: Beautiful, colorful leaves
November’s weather outlook is here